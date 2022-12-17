Who's Playing

Atlanta @ New Orleans

Current Records: Atlanta 5-8; New Orleans 4-9

What to Know

The Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Atlanta and New Orleans will face off in an NFC South battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Caesars Superdome. Both teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

It was a hard-fought matchup, but the Falcons had to settle for a 19-16 defeat against the Pittsburgh Steelers two weeks ago. No one had a standout game offensively for Atlanta, but they got one touchdown from QB Marcus Mariota. Mariota ended up with a passer rating of 118.

Special teams collected ten points for Atlanta. K Younghoe Koo delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Speaking of close games: New Orleans had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it two weeks ago as the team lost 17-16 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Nobody on the Saints really separated themselves from the pack offensively, but TE Taysom Hill led the way with one touchdown. QB Andy Dalton ended up with a passer rating of 151.90.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K Wil Lutz delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

The Falcons are expected to lose this next one by 4. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

In the teams' previous meeting in September, Atlanta and the Saints were neck-and-neck, but Atlanta came up empty-handed after a 27-26 loss. Can Atlanta avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Saints are a 4-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New Orleans have won ten out of their last 15 games against Atlanta.