Watch San Francisco vs. Arizona: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch 49ers vs. Cardinals football game
Who's Playing
San Francisco 49ers (home) vs. Arizona Cardinals (away)
Current records: San Francisco 1-3; Arizona 0-4
What to Know
Arizona has been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. They take on San Francisco at 4:25 p.m. Arizona is limping into the matchup on a four-game losing streak.
The last time they met, Arizona was the 26-24 winner over Seattle. This time around? They had no such luck. Arizona fell just short of Seattle by a score of 20-17. Arizona got a solid performance out of Josh Rosen, who passed for 180 yards and 1 touchdown; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up at halftime, but San Francisco wasn't quite the Chargers' equal in the second half when they met last Sunday. It was close but no cigar for San Francisco as they fell 29-27 to the Chargers. This makes it the second defeat in a row for San Francisco.
Having both suffered close losses, both of these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Levi's Stadium, California
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The 49ers are a solid 4.5 point favorite against the Cardinals.
This season, San Francisco is 1-3-0 against the spread. As for Arizona, they are 1-2-1 against the spread
Series History
Arizona has won all of the games they've played against San Francisco in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - San Francisco 49ers 10 vs. Arizona Cardinals 20
- 2017 - Arizona Cardinals 18 vs. San Francisco 49ers 15
- 2016 - Arizona Cardinals 23 vs. San Francisco 49ers 20
- 2016 - San Francisco 49ers 21 vs. Arizona Cardinals 33
- 2015 - San Francisco 49ers 13 vs. Arizona Cardinals 19
- 2015 - Arizona Cardinals 47 vs. San Francisco 49ers 7
