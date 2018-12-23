Watch San Francisco vs. Chicago: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

San Francisco 49ers (home) vs. Chicago Bears (away)

Current records: San Francisco 4-10; Chicago 10-4

What to Know

Chicago have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. They will take on San Francisco in a holiday battle at 4:05 p.m. Chicago have a defense that allows only 18.86 points per game, so San Francisco's offense will have their work cut out for them.

Chicago fell to Green Bay 23-24 when the two teams last met; this time around, they exacted some revenge. Chicago walked away with a 24-17 win over Green Bay. No one put up better numbers for Chicago than Mitchell Trubisky, who really brought his A game. He passed for 235 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but San Francisco ultimately got the result it was hoping for last Sunday. They skirted past Seattle 26-23. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (17) and coasted on those for the victory.

Chicago are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (8-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The last time the two teams met, Chicago and San Francisco were almost perfectly matched up, but Chicago suffered an agonizing 14-15 loss. Can Chicago avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself ? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday at 4:05 PM ET Where: Levi's Stadium, California

Levi's Stadium, California TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $89.03

Prediction

The Bears are a solid 4.5 point favorite against the 49ers.

This season, San Francisco are 5-9-0 against the spread. As for Chicago, they are 10-4-0 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 3.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 44

Series History

San Francisco have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Chicago.