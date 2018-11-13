Watch San Francisco vs. N.Y. Giants: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

San Francisco 49ers (home) vs. New York Giants (away)

Current records: San Francisco 2-7-1; N.Y. Giants 1-7-1

What to Know

The Giants have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. On Monday they will take on San Francisco at 9:15 p.m. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.

The last time they met, the Giants were the 18-10 winner over Washington. This time around? They had no such luck. Two weeks ago, the Giants came up short against Washington, falling 13-20. A silver lining for the Giants was the play of Eli Manning, who passed for 316 yards and 1 touchdown.

A well-balanced attack led San Francisco over Oakland every single quarter on their way to victory. San Francisco were the clear victor by a 34-3 margin over Oakland. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point San Francisco had established a 31-3 advantage.

San Francisco's win lifted them to 2-7-1 while the Giants's loss dropped them down to 1-7-1. The Giants's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a San Francisco defensive front that amassed seven sacks against Oakland last Thursday, so we'll see if they are up to the task.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9:15 PM ET

Monday at 9:15 PM ET Where: Levi's Stadium, California

Levi's Stadium, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.97

Prediction

The 49ers are a solid 3 point favorite against the Giants.

This season, San Francisco are 3-6-0 against the spread. As for N.Y. Giants, they are 3-5-0 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 49ers as a 2.5 point favorite.

Series History

San Francisco and N.Y. Giants both have 1 wins in their last 2 games.

2017 - San Francisco 49ers 31 vs. New York Giants 21

2015 - New York Giants 30 vs. San Francisco 49ers 27

Top Projected Fantasy Players

Saquon Barkley: 22.01 points

Odell Beckham: 13.6 points

Sterling Shepard: 9.4 points

Weather

The current forecast: scattered clouds, with a temperature of 68 degrees.