WATCH: Saquon Barkley attempts a no-look 'Mahomes' pass at Giants camp, hits bystander
Better luck next time Barkley
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley tried his hand at quarterback during training camp on Wednesday but the attempt did not go as planned.
Mimicking Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' famous no-look pass, the Giants star tossed the ball in the opposite direction that he was looking and announced, "No-look Mahomes." Moments later the ball hit a Giants staffer, who was unaware of what was going on. Maybe Barkley should have warned everyone on the field to be alert before he attempted the trick play.
The 22-year-old looked apologetic, and a bit embarrassed, in his reaction to the pass gone wrong. Thankfully the person he hit did not get hurt, and he too was laughing at the mishap. If only he had looked up at the last second it would have been the perfect pass.
Barkley rushed for 1,307 yards last year in his rookie season for the Giants and had 721 receiving yards with 11 touchdowns on the year. Running -- and catching -- the ball is definitely more of his forte than throwing it.
Barkley and the Giants will kick off their 2019 preseason on Thursday night with a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dez Bryant plans to call one NFL team
The former Cowboys receiver is eyeing one particular team in the event he decides to return...
-
NFL win totals 2019: Cardinals over 5
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times
-
Patrick Mahomes to play the preseason
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed Mahomes will see extended time in first preseason gam...
-
Reports: Trent Williams despises WAS
The big-name left tackle appears committed to steering clear of Washington
-
Bears depth chart: Who'll be kicker?
Keep up to date with everything you know about the Bears depth chart this preseason
-
NFL preseason Week 1 best bets, parlay
Handicapping legend Hank Goldberg just revealed his top parlay for Week 1 of the NFL prese...