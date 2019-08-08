WATCH: Saquon Barkley attempts a no-look 'Mahomes' pass at Giants camp, hits bystander

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley tried his hand at quarterback during training camp on Wednesday but the attempt did not go as planned.

Mimicking Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' famous no-look pass, the Giants star tossed the ball in the opposite direction that he was looking and announced, "No-look Mahomes." Moments later the ball hit a Giants staffer, who was unaware of what was going on. Maybe Barkley should have warned everyone on the field to be alert before he attempted the trick play.

"No-look. Mahomes." @saquon's impression did not go according to plan 😆 pic.twitter.com/rhTa1n5ZSa — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 8, 2019

The 22-year-old looked apologetic, and a bit embarrassed, in his reaction to the pass gone wrong. Thankfully the person he hit did not get hurt, and he too was laughing at the mishap. If only he had looked up at the last second it would have been the perfect pass.

Barkley rushed for 1,307 yards last year in his rookie season for the Giants and had 721 receiving yards with 11 touchdowns on the year. Running -- and catching -- the ball is definitely more of his forte than throwing it.

Barkley and the Giants will kick off their 2019 preseason on Thursday night with a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.