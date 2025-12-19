WATCH: Seahawks pull even with Rams on bizarre two-point conversion after backward pass fumble
You won't see many plays like this
The Seattle Seahawks tied the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quarter off one of the strangest plays you'll ever see ... and yet another reminder to play through the whistle.
With Seattle down 30-28 after Sam Darnold's touchdown pass to A.J. Barner, Jared Verse tipped away Darnold's screen pass to Zach Charbonnet on the two-point conversion attempt.
At least, that's what it looked like.
However, replays showed Darnold's pass was actually a backward pass -- also known as a fumble -- and because Charbonnet picked the ball up in the end zone and the whistle hadn't blown, it counts as a two-point conversion. Replays clearly show the ball was traveling backward from between where Darnold released it and Verse tipped it away.
"Is this the craziest 2-point conversion EVER?"— NFL (@NFL) December 19, 2025
The @Seahawks tie it up in a WILD way 😳
Charbonnet's seemingly nonchalant action ended up being a huge shift.
The Seahawks were down 30-14 just moments before this touchdown, but Rashid Shaheed took a punt back 58 yards, the Seattle defense forced a three-and-out, and then Darnold led a quick touchdown drive. Then this play happened, completing a wild sequence that tied things up.
The was the last score of the fourth quarter, and the game is now in overtime.