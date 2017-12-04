WATCH: Seahawks make TD-saving play, strip Wentz at goal line for touchback

Once again, the Seahawks' defense is here to save the day.

Against the Eagles on Sunday night, the Seahawks' defense -- missing Richard Sherman, Cliff Avril, and Kam Chancellor -- made an incredible game-changing play in the third quarter when Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz appeared to be headed toward a game-tying touchdown. Instead, the Seahawks' defense barely stopped Wentz short of the goal line. And then the cherry on top: In the process of bringing down Wentz at the one-inch line, they forced a fumble, and that fumble bounced its way through the end zone, which meant the Seahawks gained possession of the ball via a touchback.

Instead of a touchdown or a third-and-goal from the one-inch line, the Eagles lost possession of the football and a chance to tie the game. What a play by Sheldon Richardson to strip the ball:

Carson Wentz loses the football out of the back of the end zone.



Touchback.



Seahawks ball. Going the other way. #PHIvsSEA pic.twitter.com/E9Q5tmJu7o — NFL (@NFL) December 4, 2017

The Seahawks then cashed in with a touchdown thanks to Russell Wilson and Doug Baldwin, who set up the offense at the 1-yard line with this deep pass.

Wilson then found Tyler Lockett for a touchdown. And that's how they turned what appeared to be a tie game into a 14-point lead. That's a heartbreaking sequence for the Eagles.

The Seahawks acquired Richardson from the Jets with a trade just before the season began. He'd only notched one sack entering Sunday night, but based on that play alone, consider the trade well worth it. The Seahawks entered Sunday night trailing the Rams by 1.5 games in the NFC West, so they can't afford to drop many more games. That play could be the difference in a tight playoff race.

To follow along as the Seahawks try to close out the Eagles, check out our GameTracker here.