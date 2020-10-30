Who's Playing

San Francisco @ Seattle

Current Records: San Francisco 4-3; Seattle 5-1

What to Know

Get ready for an NFC West battle as the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers will face off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at CenturyLink Field. The teams split their matchups last year, with Seattle winning the first 27-24 on the road and San Francisco taking the second 26-21.

The Seahawks fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Arizona Cardinals this past Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 37-34. WR Tyler Lockett put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught 15 passes for three TDs and 200 yards. Lockett's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Minnesota Vikings three weeks ago.

Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for the 49ers this past Sunday. They took their contest against the New England Patriots by a conclusive 33-6 score. That looming 27-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for San Francisco yet this season. Their RB Jeff Wilson was on fire, rushing for three TDs and 112 yards on 17 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Wilson has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season. Wilson's sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

San Francisco's defense was a presence as well, as it collected four interceptions. CB Jamar Taylor snatched up two of those interceptions, one with 4:56 remaining in the third quarter, the other with 9:28 left to play.

This next game is expected to be close, with Seattle going off at just a 3-point favorite. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

San Francisco's victory lifted them to 4-3 while Seattle's loss dropped them down to 5-1. The Seahawks have been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 33.83 points per game. We'll see if the 49ers can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: CenturyLink Field -- Seattle, Washington

CenturyLink Field -- Seattle, Washington TV: FOX

Odds

The Seahawks are a 3-point favorite against the 49ers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Seattle have won eight out of their last ten games against San Francisco.