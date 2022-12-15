Who's Playing

San Francisco @ Seattle

Current Records: San Francisco 9-4; Seattle 7-6

What to Know

The San Francisco 49ers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks will face off in an NFC West battle at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday at Lumen Field. San Francisco has a defense that allows only 15.15 points per game, so Seattle's offense will have their work cut out for them.

On Sunday, San Francisco's offense rose to the challenge against a Tampa Bay defense that boasted an average of only 18.25 points allowed. They made easy work of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and carried off a 35-7 victory. The team accrued 28 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. San Francisco's RB Christian McCaffrey did his thing and rushed for one TD and 119 yards on 14 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD.

Meanwhile, Seattle was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 30-24 to the Carolina Panthers. One thing working slightly against the Seahawks was the run-of-the-mill game of their most targeted running back, RB Travis Homer, who rushed for 26 yards on nine carries.

San Francisco's win lifted them to 9-4 while Seattle's loss dropped them down to 7-6. We'll see if the 49ers can repeat their recent success or if Seattle bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Seattle have won 12 out of their last 15 games against San Francisco.