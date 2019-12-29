Watch Seahawks vs. 49ers: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

San Francisco @ Seattle

Current Records: San Francisco 12-3; Seattle 11-4

What to Know

The Seattle Seahawks may be playing at home again on Sunday, but the experts are forecasting a 3.5-point defeat. Seattle and the San Francisco 49ers will face off in an NFC West battle at 8:20 p.m. ET at CenturyLink Field. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Seahawks now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

It looks like the Seahawks must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive last week. They came up short against the Arizona Cardinals, falling 27-13. No one had a big game offensively for Seattle, but QB Russell Wilson led the way with one touchdown.

Meanwhile, it was close, but San Francisco ultimately received the gift of a 34-31 victory from a begrudging Los Angeles squad last week. Like Seattle, San Francisco didn't have any clear offensive standouts, but they got scores from a handful of players including WR Deebo Samuel, MLB Fred Warner, and RB Raheem Mostert.

The Seahawks are now 11-4 while the 49ers sit at 12-3. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Seahawks enter the matchup with 138.3 rushing yards per game on average, good for third best in the league. San Francisco has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the contest boasting the most rushing touchdowns in the NFL at 20. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: CenturyLink Field -- Seattle, Washington

CenturyLink Field -- Seattle, Washington TV: NBC

Odds

The 49ers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Seahawks, according to the latest NFL odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 49ers as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

Seattle have won eight out of their last nine games against San Francisco.