Who's Playing

New York @ Seattle

Current Records: New York 0-12; Seattle 8-4

What to Know

The Seattle Seahawks will play host again and welcome the New York Jets to Lumen Field, where kick-off is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET Sunday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

Seattle entered their game against the New York Giants last week without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The Seahawks didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 17-12 to New York. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Seattle was far and away the favorite. The losing side was boosted by RB Chris Carson, who snatched one receiving TD.

There was early excitement for New York after they claimed the game's first points last week, but it was the Las Vegas Raiders who ended up claiming the real prize. It was a hard-fought contest, but the Jets had to settle for a 31-28 defeat against Las Vegas. New York's loss came about despite a quality game from RB Ty Johnson, who rushed for one TD and 104 yards on 22 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Johnson has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

This next contest looks promising for Seattle, who are favored by a full 15 points. Now might not be the best time to take Seattle against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

The Seahawks are now 8-4 while the Jets sit at 0-12. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Seattle enters the matchup with 32 passing touchdowns, good for second best in the NFL. Less enviably, New York is worst in the league in overall offensive touchdowns, with only 18 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $109.00

Odds

The Seahawks are a big 15-point favorite against the Jets, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Seahawks, as the game opened with the Seahawks as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Seattle won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.