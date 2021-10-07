Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Seattle
Current Records: Los Angeles 3-1; Seattle 2-2
What to Know
The Seattle Seahawks will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Seattle and the Los Angeles Rams will face off in an NFC West battle at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday at Lumen Field. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Seahawks winning the first 20-9 at home on the road and Los Angeles taking the second 30-20.
It was all tied up 7-7 at the half for Seattle and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, but Seattle stepped up in the second half for a 28-21 win. Seattle QB Russell Wilson earned his paycheck as he passed for two TDs and 149 yards on 23 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Wilson ended up with a passer rating of 152.70.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles lost to the Arizona Cardinals at home by a decisive 37-20 margin. The Rams were down 34-13 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. No one had a standout game offensively for Los Angeles, but they got scores from WR Van Jefferson and WR Robert Woods. QB Matthew Stafford ended up with a passer rating of 132.
The Seahawks are now 2-2 while Los Angeles sits at 3-1. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Seattle is stumbling into the contest with the fourth most passing yards allowed per game in the NFL, having given up 310.8 on average. Los Angeles' offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the fourth most passing yards per game in the league at 305.5. It might be a fun afternoon for their receiving core.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Los Angeles have won nine out of their last 13 games against Seattle.
- Jan 09, 2021 - Los Angeles 30 vs. Seattle 20
- Dec 27, 2020 - Seattle 20 vs. Los Angeles 9
- Nov 15, 2020 - Los Angeles 23 vs. Seattle 16
- Dec 08, 2019 - Los Angeles 28 vs. Seattle 12
- Oct 03, 2019 - Seattle 30 vs. Los Angeles 29
- Nov 11, 2018 - Los Angeles 36 vs. Seattle 31
- Oct 07, 2018 - Los Angeles 33 vs. Seattle 31
- Dec 17, 2017 - Los Angeles 42 vs. Seattle 7
- Oct 08, 2017 - Seattle 16 vs. Los Angeles 10
- Dec 15, 2016 - Seattle 24 vs. Los Angeles 3
- Sep 18, 2016 - Los Angeles 9 vs. Seattle 3
- Dec 27, 2015 - Los Angeles 23 vs. Seattle 17
- Sep 13, 2015 - Los Angeles 34 vs. Seattle 31