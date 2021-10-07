Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Seattle

Current Records: Los Angeles 3-1; Seattle 2-2

What to Know

The Seattle Seahawks will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Seattle and the Los Angeles Rams will face off in an NFC West battle at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday at Lumen Field. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Seahawks winning the first 20-9 at home on the road and Los Angeles taking the second 30-20.

It was all tied up 7-7 at the half for Seattle and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, but Seattle stepped up in the second half for a 28-21 win. Seattle QB Russell Wilson earned his paycheck as he passed for two TDs and 149 yards on 23 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Wilson ended up with a passer rating of 152.70.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles lost to the Arizona Cardinals at home by a decisive 37-20 margin. The Rams were down 34-13 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. No one had a standout game offensively for Los Angeles, but they got scores from WR Van Jefferson and WR Robert Woods. QB Matthew Stafford ended up with a passer rating of 132.

The Seahawks are now 2-2 while Los Angeles sits at 3-1. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Seattle is stumbling into the contest with the fourth most passing yards allowed per game in the NFL, having given up 310.8 on average. Los Angeles' offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the fourth most passing yards per game in the league at 305.5. It might be a fun afternoon for their receiving core.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Los Angeles have won nine out of their last 13 games against Seattle.