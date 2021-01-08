The third time will be the charm for one of these teams. When the Los Angeles Rams head north to take on the Seattle Seahawks on NFL Super Wild-Card Weekend, it'll be for both bragging rights and the right to move on in the playoffs. The two split the season series 1-1, with the Seahawks taking the Week 16 victory to secure a highly-contested NFC West crown and forcing the Rams to win their regular-season finale against the Arizona Cardinals for the right to face off yet again with Pete Carroll and Co. only six days later.

There's no love lost between these two clubs, as evidenced by perennial All-Pro pass rusher Aaron Donald proclaiming this is precisely the matchup he and the Rams wanted, but Russell Wilson is going to do his best to make sure Los Angeles regrets that wish -- for a second consecutive time. Both sides are monitoring the progress of Jared Goff as he attempts to return from thumb surgery that sidelined him last weekend, among other things on both sides of the table that will help determine the outcome of what is likely to be an all-out brawl between two teams who are very, very familiar with each other.

As mentioned, all eyes are on Goff in this matchup.

The Rams are playing it rather close to the vest when it comes to the availability of their franchise quarterback, which is presumably a mix of actual concern and gamesmanship to keep the Seahawks guessing. Even if Goff does take the field, the surgery he underwent was on the thumb of his throwing hand, so his ability to grip the ball might be an issue. If so, his accuracy will take a hit, and speaking of taking a hit -- the Rams will have to do their best to keep him upright and out of harm's way, seeing as the thumb isn't fully healed yet. That spells trouble for Los Angeles, who needs Goff to be at his best in the Pacific Northwest, and against a Seahawks defense that has come alive in recent weeks. Jamal Adams will play in the first playoff game of his stellar NFL career and is looking to make a statement to keep the good times rolling, especially after spending years with the dismal New York Jets. His passion will lead a Seattle defense looking to not only bully Goff, but force him into making mistakes that turn into giveaways, allowing added possession for Wilson to cook.

If that comes to fruition, it'll be more difficult for Donald and Co. to break open the game, by virtue of fatigue. For the longer Wilson is on the field, the longer Donald and his defensive compatriots are as well. And while Donald is inhuman and likely doesn't breathe the same air as the rest of us, the secondary will exhaust quickly if tasked with chasing DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett around for a hefty chunk of the game.

Predictions

All told, it'll likely be a close game, but the edge goes to Seattle.

Even without the infamous 12th Man literally shaking the stadium and the ground beneath it, the Seahawks are mostly at full strength and in all the right places. The Rams are 3.5-point underdogs entering the game, per William Hill Sportsbook, and anyone who knows anything about this rivalry knows it'll likely go down to the wire -- so take that into account when placing your bets. It'll likely take a game-breaking play (or two) on special teams for the Rams to pull this one out because, otherwise, all signs point to the Seahawks taking the best two out of three and advancing to the NFC Divisional Round.

Pick: Seahawks 27, Rams 20