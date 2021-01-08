Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Seattle
Regular Season Records: Los Angeles 10-6; Seattle 12-4
What to Know
The Los Angeles Rams will duke it out with the Seattle Seahawks in the first round of the playoffs on Saturday at Lumen Field at 4:40 p.m. ET. Los Angeles has a defense that allows only 18.5 points per game, so Seattle's offense will have their work cut out for them.
The Rams were able to grind out a solid win over the Arizona Cardinals this past Sunday, winning 18-7. Los Angeles' only offensive touchdown came from CB Troy Hill.
Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K Matt Gay delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but this past Sunday Seattle sidestepped the San Francisco 49ers for a 26-23 victory. Seattle's WR Tyler Lockett was one of the most active players for the squad, catching 12 passes for two TDs and 90 yards.
Los Angeles came up short against the Seahawks when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, falling 20-9. A big part of the Rams' success was RB Malcolm Brown, so Seattle will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Los Angeles have won eight out of their last 12 games against Seattle.
- Dec 27, 2020 - Seattle 20 vs. Los Angeles 9
- Nov 15, 2020 - Los Angeles 23 vs. Seattle 16
- Dec 08, 2019 - Los Angeles 28 vs. Seattle 12
- Oct 03, 2019 - Seattle 30 vs. Los Angeles 29
- Nov 11, 2018 - Los Angeles 36 vs. Seattle 31
- Oct 07, 2018 - Los Angeles 33 vs. Seattle 31
- Dec 17, 2017 - Los Angeles 42 vs. Seattle 7
- Oct 08, 2017 - Seattle 16 vs. Los Angeles 10
- Dec 15, 2016 - Seattle 24 vs. Los Angeles 3
- Sep 18, 2016 - Los Angeles 9 vs. Seattle 3
- Dec 27, 2015 - Los Angeles 23 vs. Seattle 17
- Sep 13, 2015 - Los Angeles 34 vs. Seattle 31