Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Seattle

Regular Season Records: Los Angeles 10-6; Seattle 12-4

What to Know

The Los Angeles Rams will duke it out with the Seattle Seahawks in the first round of the playoffs on Saturday at Lumen Field at 4:40 p.m. ET. Los Angeles has a defense that allows only 18.5 points per game, so Seattle's offense will have their work cut out for them.

The Rams were able to grind out a solid win over the Arizona Cardinals this past Sunday, winning 18-7. Los Angeles' only offensive touchdown came from CB Troy Hill.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K Matt Gay delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but this past Sunday Seattle sidestepped the San Francisco 49ers for a 26-23 victory. Seattle's WR Tyler Lockett was one of the most active players for the squad, catching 12 passes for two TDs and 90 yards.

Los Angeles came up short against the Seahawks when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, falling 20-9. A big part of the Rams' success was RB Malcolm Brown, so Seattle will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:40 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:40 p.m. ET Where: Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Los Angeles have won eight out of their last 12 games against Seattle.