Watch Seahawks vs. Rams: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Seattle (home) vs. L.A. Rams (away)

Current Records: Seattle 3-1-0; L.A. Rams 3-1-0

What to Know

Get ready for an NFC West battle as the Rams and Seattle will face off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday at CenturyLink Field. The Rams will be hoping to build upon the 36-31 win they picked up against Seattle the last time they played.

The point spread favored the Rams last week, but luck did not. They lost to Tampa Bay by a decisive 55-40 margin. Despite the Rams' defeat, the team got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. RB Todd Gurley, who punched in two rushing TDs and caught seven passes for 54 yards, was the best among equals. Gurley didn't help his team much against Cleveland two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks won the last time they met up with Arizona, and they shouldn't regret having come to the reunion, either. Seattle enjoyed a cozy 27-10 victory over Arizona. The team ran away with 20 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win.

Seattle's win lifted them to 3-1 while the Rams' loss dropped them down to 3-1. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Seahawks enter the matchup with 13 overall touchdowns, good for fourth best in the league. The Rams have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the game boasting the second most rushing touchdowns in the league at 6. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: CenturyLink Field -- Seattle, Washington

CenturyLink Field -- Seattle, Washington TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $91.99

Odds

The Seahawks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Rams.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Rams as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 49

Series History

L.A. Rams have won six out of their last eight games against Seattle.