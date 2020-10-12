Through 2 Quarters

The point spread is against the Minnesota Vikings, but thus far the points are on their side. Minnesota has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Seattle Seahawks 13 to nothing at halftimeThe Vikings have been led by RB Dalvin Cook, who so far has rushed for one TD and 65 yards on 17 carries.

Minnesota has been a nightmare for Seattle's offensive line with four sacks already. We'll see if Minnesota can keep up that pressure in the second half.

Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Seattle

Current Records: Minnesota 1-3; Seattle 4-0

What to Know

The Seattle Seahawks will take on the Minnesota Vikings at 8:20 p.m. ET Sunday at CenturyLink Field. With a combined 851 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced game.

Seattle netted a 31-23 victory over the Miami Dolphins last week. The Seahawks' RB Chris Carson looked sharp as he punched in two rushing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Minnesota beat the Houston Texans 31-23 last week. The Vikings can attribute much of their success to RB Dalvin Cook, who rushed for two TDs and 130 yards on 27 carries.

Seattle is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Seattle enters the contest with 19 overall offensive touchdowns, which is the best in the league. Minnesota has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank second in the NFL when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with seven on the season.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: CenturyLink Field -- Seattle,, Washington

CenturyLink Field -- Seattle,, Washington TV: NBC

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $159.00

Odds

The Seahawks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seahawks as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Seattle have won all of the games they've played against Minnesota in the last six years.

Dec 02, 2019 - Seattle 37 vs. Minnesota 30

Dec 10, 2018 - Seattle 21 vs. Minnesota 7

Jan 10, 2016 - Seattle 10 vs. Minnesota 9

Dec 06, 2015 - Seattle 38 vs. Minnesota 7

