Who's Playing

Philadelphia Eagles @ Seattle Seahawks

Current Records: Philadelphia 10-3, Seattle 6-7

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Eagles are 0-5 against the Seahawks since November of 2016 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. The Philadelphia Eagles will head out on the road to face off against the Seattle Seahawks at 8:15 p.m. ET at Lumen Field. The Seahawks do have the home-field advantage, but the Eagles are expected to win by four points.

After a sunny season, Philadelphia has been experiencing darker times in their latest games. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 33-13 punch to the gut against the Cowboys on Sunday. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Philadelphia has scored all season.

The Eagles couldn't find the end zone and finished the game with only a touchdown. That's the fewest touchdowns they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Seattle's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 28-16 to the 49ers. The over/under was set at 44.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The Seahawks' loss came about despite a quality game from Drew Lock, who threw for 269 yards and two touchdowns.

Philadelphia's defeat dropped their record down to 10-3. As for Seattle, their defeat was their fifth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 6-7.

Odds

Philadelphia is a 4-point favorite against Seattle, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 47.5 points.

Series History

Seattle has won all of the games they've played against Philadelphia in the last 7 years.