Watch Seattle vs. Kansas City: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Seahawks vs. Chiefs football game
Who's Playing
Seattle Seahawks (home) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (away)
Current records: Seattle 8-6; Kansas City 11-3
What to Know
Kansas City have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. They will square off against Seattle at 8:20 p.m. ET. Both teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.
The last time they met, Kansas City were the 38-28 winner over the Chargers. This time around? They had no such luck. Kansas City had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it last week as the team lost 28-29 to the Chargers. Kansas City's loss came about despite a quality game from Damien Williams, who rushed for 49 yards and 2 touchdowns on 10 carries.
Meanwhile, Seattle fought the good fight in their overtime matchup but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. It was close but no cigar for Seattle as they fell 23-26 to San Francisco. Seattle's defeat signaled the end of their four-game winning streak.
The game is expected to be a close one, with Kansas City going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in the past three games.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which squad bounces back.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: CenturyLink Field, Washington
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Chiefs are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Seahawks.
This season, Seattle are 8-4-2 against the spread. As for Kansas City, they are 8-5-1 against the spread
Over/Under: 53.5
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
