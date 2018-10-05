Watch Seattle vs. L.A. Rams: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

How to watch Seahawks vs. Rams football game

Who's Playing

Seattle Seahawks (home) vs. Los Angeles Rams (away)

Current records: Seattle 2-2; L.A. Rams 4-0

What to Know

On Sunday the Rams take on Seattle at 4:25 p.m. The Rams will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each contest than the last.

The Rams were able to grind out a solid victory over Minnesota last Thursday, winning 38-31. No one put up better numbers for the Rams than Jared Goff, who brought his A game into the match. He passed for 465 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, after losing to Arizona the last time they met, Seattle decided to demonstrate that turnabout is fair play. Seattle came out on top in a nail-biter against Arizona, sneaking past 20-17. The success made it back-to-back wins for Seattle.

Everything came up roses for the Rams against Seattle the last time the two teams met as the squad secured a 42-7 win. Will the Rams repeat their success, or does Seattle have a better game plan this time around ? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET
  • Where: CenturyLink Field, Washington
  • TV: FOX
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Rams are a big 7 point favorite against the Seahawks.

This season, Seattle are 1-2-1 against the spread. As for L.A. Rams, they are 3-0-1 against the spread

Series History

L.A. Rams have won 4 out of their last 6 games against Seattle.

  • 2017 - Seattle Seahawks 7 vs. Los Angeles Rams 42
  • 2017 - Los Angeles Rams 10 vs. Seattle Seahawks 16
  • 2016 - Seattle Seahawks 24 vs. Los Angeles Rams 3
  • 2016 - Los Angeles Rams 9 vs. Seattle Seahawks 3
  • 2015 - Seattle Seahawks 17 vs. Los Angeles Rams 23
  • 2015 - Los Angeles Rams 34 vs. Seattle Seahawks 31
