Watch Seattle vs. L.A. Rams: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Seattle Seahawks (home) vs. Los Angeles Rams (away)

Current records: Seattle 2-2; L.A. Rams 4-0

What to Know

On Sunday the Rams take on Seattle at 4:25 p.m. The Rams will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each contest than the last.

The Rams were able to grind out a solid victory over Minnesota last Thursday, winning 38-31. No one put up better numbers for the Rams than Jared Goff, who brought his A game into the match. He passed for 465 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, after losing to Arizona the last time they met, Seattle decided to demonstrate that turnabout is fair play. Seattle came out on top in a nail-biter against Arizona, sneaking past 20-17. The success made it back-to-back wins for Seattle.

Everything came up roses for the Rams against Seattle the last time the two teams met as the squad secured a 42-7 win. Will the Rams repeat their success, or does Seattle have a better game plan this time around ? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday at 4:25 PM ET Where: CenturyLink Field, Washington

CenturyLink Field, Washington TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Rams are a big 7 point favorite against the Seahawks.

This season, Seattle are 1-2-1 against the spread. As for L.A. Rams, they are 3-0-1 against the spread

Series History

L.A. Rams have won 4 out of their last 6 games against Seattle.