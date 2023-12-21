The Philadelphia Eagles are under a lot of pressure right now, and they just had another major responsibility added to their plate. Snoop Dogg has trusted the Eagles' players to protect his golden WWE Championship until WrestleMania 40 next year.

On Thursday, the WWE posted a video to social media in which Dogg sends the title belt to the Eagles, along with a message that they must protect it until WrestleMania 40 (which takes place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on April 6-7). After getting Snoop's instructions, center Jason Kelce had the privilege of taking it around the facility and showing it off to his teammates.

Defensive lineman Brandon Graham put it around his waist, and backup center Cam Jurgens did his best Brock Lesnar impersonation.

Kelce had to make sure his mother, Donna Kelce, got a moment with the belt. It was even hinted that the belt might pay a visit to the other major sports teams in Philadelphia. Offensive lineman Jordan Mailata was impressed by the amount of detail in the championship, as was star wide receiver A.J. Brown.

The Eagles will have to be very careful with that belt because there are still a few months before WrestleMania 40.