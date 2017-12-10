WATCH: Snow is dumping so hard on the Colts-Bills game you can't even see the field

Points were going to be at a premium in a Colts-Bills game to begin with, but with the weather getting wild, this game might ultimately make the snow-filled Army-Navy game on Saturday look like a trip to a tropical island. That's because it is snowing HARD in Buffalo.

So much so that the field is barely visible, courtesy of a snow band storming out of Lake Erie. The result is an amount of snow pouring down on the field that is making it almost impossible to actually see the field.

Can barely see players let alone yard lines or hashmarks. White out conditions. pic.twitter.com/BXi4McAh58 — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) December 10, 2017

There are field goal posts out there somewhere. #Bills pic.twitter.com/yWHx835jy7 — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) December 10, 2017

IT LOOKS VERY COLD THERE.

Game time!!! A post shared by Brian Mc (@slamdancepunk) on Dec 10, 2017 at 9:26am PST

Everything has evaporated.

Field's gone. Press box is behind end zone. I can see through the snow to the near 20-yard line. The other 80 yards are just gone. Colts sideline, gone. Scoreboard, gone. — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) December 10, 2017

One Bills reporter called the weather "the worst" he has ever seen in Buffalo and another beat writer called it "insane." Think about THAT for a second.

The scoreboard at far end is no longer visible. Worst I’ve seen it here that I can recall. pic.twitter.com/KlKRrXK0DG — Sal Maiorana (@salmaiorana) December 10, 2017

The teams are pretty excited about the situation.

Just a little snow. pic.twitter.com/sU7IbJx7Xu — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 10, 2017

And it doesn't look like the snow is going to let up any time soon.

Lake effect snow band east of Lake Erie will intensify early and mid afternoon, and impact the Buffalo southtowns. Slick travel conditions expected. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/EURgKJ084Q — Jennifer Stanonis (@JenStanonis) December 10, 2017

The over/under for this game started around 40 -- that's just a Colts plus Bills thing -- but plummeted as the snow started storming into the stadium. As of 12:55 p.m. ET, it had fallen to around 36.5, which is the number of carries you should expect for LeSean McCoy (who has had good games in the snow, for whatever that's worth).

The game should make for compelling television, though, as the Bills are wearing all red color rush uniforms in the snow. The Colts will be hiding like giant snowflakes.

The Bills are wearing their color rush uniforms so we went with camo. #INDvsBUF pic.twitter.com/w1SdSnNWcI — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 10, 2017

For what it's worth, the team wearing white -- Army -- prevailed in the Saturday snow game. So the Colts have that going for them. And Nathan Peterman starting for the Bills. Could be worse.