WATCH: Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger tosses two pick-sixes in three minutes

Big Ben is going full Bortles against the Jaguars at home in Week 5

The Steelers beat the Jaguars in nearly every aspect of their game on Sunday,  yet for some reason trailed by 14 points in the fourth quarter. That reason is future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger.

Through three and a half quarters on Sunday, the Steelers' quarterback has thrown three interceptions. All three of those interceptions led to touchdowns. Two of those interceptions were pick-sixes. And those two pick-sixes came within four passes.

Roethlisberger's first pick-six -- courtesy of Telvin Smith -- came with just under seven minutes remaining in the third quarter. It gave the Jaguars the lead. 

Four passes later, Roethlisberger did it again. His deep shot for Antonio Brown landed in the arms of Barry Church, who took the pick to the end zone, giving the Jaguars an 11-point lead.

Of note:

Also of note:

The NFL is so crazy right now -- especially Big Ben.

