WATCH: Steelers' Martavis Bryant scores first touchdown after yearlong suspension

Martavis Bryant did something Sunday that he hadn't managed since Week 13 of the 2015 season: Haul in a regular-season touchdown reception. If you're counting fingers and toes, that's 651 days.

.@ThaBestUNO gets us started.



PIT 7 | MIN 0 pic.twitter.com/0wTVLYNXNL — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 17, 2017

Bryant missed the 2016 season because of a suspension, but came into 2017 as a key cog in what was expected to be one of the league's best offenses. The unit struggled in Week 1 against the Browns -- Bryant had only two catches for 14 yards -- but it's only a matter of time before Ben Roethilsberger, Le'Veon Bell and Bryant catch up with Antonio Brown, who had an otherworldly effort in Cleveland (11 targets, 11 receptions, 182 yards).

First Steelers WR TD celebration of the year -- an interactive dice game. Bryant shows major breakaway speed there. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 17, 2017

Meanwhile...

Ben Roethlisberger now has a TD pass in each of his last 45 home games (3rd-longest streak in NFL history & longest active). — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 17, 2017

Remember, you can follow all the action and catch the recap from the Vikings-Steelers matchup with CBSSports.com's GameTracker.