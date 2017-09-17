WATCH: Steelers' Martavis Bryant scores first touchdown after yearlong suspension

Bryant is one of the many offensive weapons at Ben Roethilsberger's disposal

Martavis Bryant did something Sunday that he hadn't managed since Week 13 of the 2015 season: Haul in a regular-season touchdown reception. If you're counting fingers and toes, that's 651 days.

Bryant missed the 2016 season because of a suspension, but came into 2017 as a key cog in what was expected to be one of the league's best offenses. The unit struggled in Week 1 against the Browns -- Bryant had only two catches for 14 yards -- but it's only a matter of time before Ben Roethilsberger, Le'Veon Bell and Bryant catch up with Antonio Brown, who had an otherworldly effort in Cleveland (11 targets, 11 receptions, 182 yards).

Meanwhile...

Remember, you can follow all the action and catch the recap from the Vikings-Steelers matchup with CBSSports.com's GameTracker.

CBS Sports Writer

Ryan Wilson has been an NFL writer for CBS Sports since June 2011, and he's covered five Super Bowls in that time. Ryan previously worked at AOL's FanHouse from start to finish, and Football Outsiders... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
All Access