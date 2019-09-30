Watch Steelers vs. Bengals: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Pittsburgh (home) vs. Cincinnati (away)

Current Records: Pittsburgh 0-3-0; Cincinnati 0-3-0

What to Know

Pittsburgh is 6-0 against Cincinnati since 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. An AFC North battle is on tap between Pittsburgh and Cincinnati at 8:15 p.m. ET at Heinz Field. The Steelers are limping into the contest on a three-game losing streak.

Pittsburgh didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 24-20 to San Francisco last week. One thing holding Pittsburgh back was the mediocre play of RB James Conner, who did not have his best game; he fumbled the ball once with only 43 yards rushing.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati was the 20-16 winner over Buffalo when they last met October of 2017. Last week? They had no such luck. The Bengals were within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the "L" against Buffalo 21-17. Cincinnati's defeat continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it three in a row.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Steelers are stumbling into the game with the third fewest overall touchdowns in the league, having accrued only 5 on the season. The Bengals have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are worst in the NFL in rushing yards per game, with only 41.70 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.00

Odds

The Steelers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bengals.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Steelers as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 45

Series History

Pittsburgh have won eight out of their last nine games against Cincinnati.

Dec 30, 2018 - Pittsburgh 16 vs. Cincinnati 13

Oct 14, 2018 - Pittsburgh 28 vs. Cincinnati 21

Dec 04, 2017 - Pittsburgh 23 vs. Cincinnati 20

Oct 22, 2017 - Pittsburgh 29 vs. Cincinnati 14

Dec 18, 2016 - Pittsburgh 24 vs. Cincinnati 20

Sep 18, 2016 - Pittsburgh 24 vs. Cincinnati 16

Jan 09, 2016 - Pittsburgh 18 vs. Cincinnati 16

Dec 13, 2015 - Pittsburgh 33 vs. Cincinnati 20

Nov 01, 2015 - Cincinnati 16 vs. Pittsburgh 10

Top Projected Fantasy Players

James Conner: 11.4 points

JuJu Smith-Schuster: 10.21 points

Joe Mixon: 9.6 points

Weather

The current forecast: passing clouds, with a temperature of 77 degrees.