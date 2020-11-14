Who's Playing
Cincinnati @ Pittsburgh
Current Records: Cincinnati 2-5-1; Pittsburgh 8-0
What to Know
The Pittsburgh Steelers are 8-0 against the Cincinnati Bengals since September of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Pittsburgh and Cincinnati will face off in an AFC North battle at 4:25 p.m. ET at Heinz Field. The Steelers are currently enjoying a perfect season and are looking to extend their dominance.
Pittsburgh didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Dallas Cowboys this past Sunday, but they still walked away with a 24-19 victory. Pittsburgh QB Ben Roethlisberger was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 306 yards on 42 attempts. Roethlisberger ended up with a passer rating of 153.80.
Meanwhile, Cincinnati beat the Tennessee Titans 31-20 two weeks ago. Cincinnati's RB Giovani Bernard looked sharp as he punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching one receiving TD.
The Steelers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Sunday might want to keep in mind that the squad has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.
The wins brought Pittsburgh up to 8-0 and the Bengals to 2-5-1. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Pittsburgh ranks first in the NFL when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only five on the season. Less enviably, Cincinnati is stumbling into the contest with the fourth most rushing yards allowed per game in the league, having given up 144.3 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Steelers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest NFL odds.
Series History
Pittsburgh have won ten out of their last 11 games against Cincinnati.
- Nov 24, 2019 - Pittsburgh 16 vs. Cincinnati 10
- Sep 30, 2019 - Pittsburgh 27 vs. Cincinnati 3
- Dec 30, 2018 - Pittsburgh 16 vs. Cincinnati 13
- Oct 14, 2018 - Pittsburgh 28 vs. Cincinnati 21
- Dec 04, 2017 - Pittsburgh 23 vs. Cincinnati 20
- Oct 22, 2017 - Pittsburgh 29 vs. Cincinnati 14
- Dec 18, 2016 - Pittsburgh 24 vs. Cincinnati 20
- Sep 18, 2016 - Pittsburgh 24 vs. Cincinnati 16
- Jan 09, 2016 - Pittsburgh 18 vs. Cincinnati 16
- Dec 13, 2015 - Pittsburgh 33 vs. Cincinnati 20
- Nov 01, 2015 - Cincinnati 16 vs. Pittsburgh 10