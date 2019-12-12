Watch Steelers vs. Bills: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Pittsburgh (home) vs. Buffalo (away)

Current Records: Pittsburgh 7-5; Buffalo 9-4

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Steelers will square off against the Buffalo Bills at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday at Heinz Field. The contest is expected to be a close one, with Pittsburgh going off at just a 2-point favorite.

Pittsburgh didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Arizona Cardinals last week, but they still walked away with a 23-17 win. No one had a big game offensively for the Steelers, but they got one touchdown from WR Diontae Johnson. QB Devlin Hodges ended up with a passer rating of 117.50.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but Buffalo had to settle for a 24-17 defeat against the Baltimore Ravens. One thing holding Buffalo back was the mediocre play of QB Josh Allen, who did not have his best game; despite one touchdown, he fumbled the ball once with a passing completion percentage of only 43.59%.

Pittsburgh's victory lifted them to 7-5 while Buffalo's loss dropped them down to 9-4. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Pittsburgh enters the matchup with only five rushing touchdowns allowed, good for best in the league. As for the Bills, they rank third in the league when it comes to touchdowns allowed, with only 23 on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Steelers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Bills.

Over/Under: 36

Series History

Pittsburgh won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.