Who's Playing
Denver @ Pittsburgh
Current Records: Denver 0-1; Pittsburgh 1-0
Last Season Records: Pittsburgh 8-8; Denver 7-9
What to Know
The Pittsburgh Steelers will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against the Denver Broncos at 1 p.m. ET. The Steelers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory.
Pittsburgh had to travel to play their first game of the season, and the final result was worth the trip. They were able to grind out a solid win over the New York Giants this past Monday, winning 26-16. Pittsburgh QB Ben Roethlisberger was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 229 yards on 32 attempts. Roethlisberger ended up with a passer rating of 117.80.
Meanwhile, Denver might have drawn first blood against the Tennessee Titans this past Monday, but it was Tennessee who got the last laugh. It was close but no cigar for Denver as they fell 16-14 to Tennessee. No one had a standout game offensively for the Broncos, but they got scores from TE Noah Fant and RB Melvin Gordon. Drew Lock's longest connection was to Fant for 31 yards in the second quarter.
Pittsburgh's victory lifted them to 1-0 while Denver's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. We'll find out if the Steelers can add another positive mark to their record or if Denver can shake off the loss and take the spring out of Pittsburgh's step.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Steelers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: -110
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Denver have won two out of their last three games against Pittsburgh.
- Nov 25, 2018 - Denver 24 vs. Pittsburgh 17
- Jan 17, 2016 - Denver 23 vs. Pittsburgh 16
- Dec 20, 2015 - Pittsburgh 34 vs. Denver 27