Who's Playing

Denver @ Pittsburgh

Current Records: Denver 0-1; Pittsburgh 1-0

Last Season Records: Pittsburgh 8-8; Denver 7-9

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Steelers will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against the Denver Broncos at 1 p.m. ET. The Steelers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory.

Pittsburgh had to travel to play their first game of the season, and the final result was worth the trip. They were able to grind out a solid win over the New York Giants this past Monday, winning 26-16. Pittsburgh QB Ben Roethlisberger was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 229 yards on 32 attempts. Roethlisberger ended up with a passer rating of 117.80.

Meanwhile, Denver might have drawn first blood against the Tennessee Titans this past Monday, but it was Tennessee who got the last laugh. It was close but no cigar for Denver as they fell 16-14 to Tennessee. No one had a standout game offensively for the Broncos, but they got scores from TE Noah Fant and RB Melvin Gordon. Drew Lock's longest connection was to Fant for 31 yards in the second quarter.

Pittsburgh's victory lifted them to 1-0 while Denver's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. We'll find out if the Steelers can add another positive mark to their record or if Denver can shake off the loss and take the spring out of Pittsburgh's step.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Steelers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver have won two out of their last three games against Pittsburgh.