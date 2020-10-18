Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Pittsburgh

Current Records: Cleveland 4-1; Pittsburgh 4-0

What to Know

The Cleveland Browns are 1-6-1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers since November of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Sunday. The Browns and Pittsburgh will face off in an AFC North battle at 1 p.m. ET at Heinz Field. Each of these teams will be battling to keep their four-game winning streak alive.

Cleveland had a touchdown and change to spare in a 32-23 victory over the Indianapolis Colts last week. No one had a standout game offensively for Cleveland, but they got scores from RB Kareem Hunt, WR Rashard Higgins, and DB Ronnie Harrison. QB Baker Mayfield ended up with a passer rating of 119.90.

Special teams collected 12 points for Cleveland. K Cody Parkey delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh was able to grind out a solid win over the Philadelphia Eagles last week, winning 38-29. WR Chase Claypool had a stellar game for the Steelers as he punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to catching seven passes for three TDs and 110 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Claypool has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

The Browns are expected to lose this next one by 3. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Two stats to keep an eye on: Cleveland comes into the contest boasting the most rushing touchdowns in the NFL at eight. But the Steelers enter the matchup with only one rushing touchdown allowed, which is the best in the league. We'll see if their defense can keep the Browns' running backs out of the end zone.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh,, Pennsylvania

Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh,, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

Odds

The Steelers are a 3-point favorite against the Browns, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Steelers as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Pittsburgh have won eight out of their last ten games against Cleveland.

Dec 01, 2019 - Pittsburgh 20 vs. Cleveland 13

Nov 14, 2019 - Cleveland 21 vs. Pittsburgh 7

Oct 28, 2018 - Pittsburgh 33 vs. Cleveland 18

Sep 09, 2018 - Pittsburgh 21 vs. Cleveland 21

Dec 31, 2017 - Pittsburgh 28 vs. Cleveland 24

Sep 10, 2017 - Pittsburgh 21 vs. Cleveland 18

Jan 01, 2017 - Pittsburgh 27 vs. Cleveland 24

Nov 20, 2016 - Pittsburgh 24 vs. Cleveland 9

Jan 03, 2016 - Pittsburgh 28 vs. Cleveland 12

Nov 15, 2015 - Pittsburgh 30 vs. Cleveland 9

