Watch Steelers vs. Colts: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Steelers vs. Colts football game
Who's Playing
Pittsburgh (home) vs. Indianapolis (away)
Current Records: Pittsburgh 3-4; Indianapolis 5-2
What to Know
Pittsburgh has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Indianapolis at Heinz Field at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Pittsburgh was able to grind out a solid win over Miami last Monday, winning 27-14. Pittsburgh RB James Conner looked sharp as he rushed for 145 yards and one TD on 23 carries. This was the first time Conner has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.
Pittsburgh's defense was a presence as well, and it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. Those interceptions came courtesy of FS Minkah Fitzpatrick.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but Indianapolis sidestepped Denver for a 15-13 victory.
This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Steelers going off at just a 1-point favorite. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 3-3-1 against the spread.
Pittsburgh came out on top in a nail-biter against Indianapolis when the teams last met two seasons ago, sneaking past 20-17. Will Pittsburgh repeat their success, or does Indianapolis have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $50.00
Odds
The Steelers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Colts.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em.
Over/Under: 40
Series History
Pittsburgh have won all of the games they've played against Indianapolis in the last five years.
- Nov 12, 2017 - Pittsburgh 20 vs. Indianapolis 17
- Nov 24, 2016 - Pittsburgh 28 vs. Indianapolis 7
- Dec 06, 2015 - Pittsburgh 45 vs. Indianapolis 10
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
McCarthy preparing for coaching return
The former Super Bowl-winning coach appears headed for a return to the sidelines in 2020
-
Bizarre asks led to slow trade deadline
'Tuesday was kind of a joke,' said one GM who lamented the asking price for rentals at the...
-
Texans vs. Jaguars: How to watch, stream
Everything you need to know as Jaguars look to get back in AFC South race with annual London...
-
Minshew has chance to keep starting job
The sixth-round rookie could wind up the starter in Jacksonville for the remainder of the season
-
Dalton eager for trade, could fit Bucs
The Bengals' longtime starting quarterback is ready for a change of scenery
-
Week 9 Fantasy Football Live Blog
Here's who you should start in Week 9 of the fantasy season
-
49ers defeat Cardinals: Key takeaways
We're bringing you our biggest takeaways of the 49ers' big win over Arizona
-
NFL Trade Deadline: Rumors, updates
Rumors and analysis from Tuesday's NFL trade deadline