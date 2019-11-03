Watch Steelers vs. Colts: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Pittsburgh (home) vs. Indianapolis (away)

Current Records: Pittsburgh 3-4; Indianapolis 5-2

What to Know

Pittsburgh has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Indianapolis at Heinz Field at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Pittsburgh was able to grind out a solid win over Miami last Monday, winning 27-14. Pittsburgh RB James Conner looked sharp as he rushed for 145 yards and one TD on 23 carries. This was the first time Conner has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.

Pittsburgh's defense was a presence as well, and it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. Those interceptions came courtesy of FS Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but Indianapolis sidestepped Denver for a 15-13 victory.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Steelers going off at just a 1-point favorite. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 3-3-1 against the spread.

Pittsburgh came out on top in a nail-biter against Indianapolis when the teams last met two seasons ago, sneaking past 20-17. Will Pittsburgh repeat their success, or does Indianapolis have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $50.00

Odds

The Steelers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Colts.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em.

Over/Under: 40

Series History

Pittsburgh have won all of the games they've played against Indianapolis in the last five years.