Who's Playing

New York @ Pittsburgh

Current Records: New York 1-2; Pittsburgh 1-2

What to Know

The New York Jets will face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. New York might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

The Jets received a tough blow this past Sunday as they fell 27-12 to the Cincinnati Bengals. New York couldn't find the end zone and got their points from four field goals.

Special teams was responsible for all of the team's points. K Greg Zuerlein delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

Meanwhile, the Steelers came up short against the Cleveland Browns last week, falling 29-17. No one had a standout game offensively for Pittsburgh, but they got one touchdown from RB Najee Harris. QB Mitchell Trubisky ended up with a passer rating of 116.80.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 1-2. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: New York enters the contest with 306 passing yards per game on average, good for third best in the league. Less enviably, Pittsburgh is stumbling into the game with the second fewest yards per game in the NFL, having accrued only 272.7 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: Paramount+ (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Paramount+ (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Steelers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Jets, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -111

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Pittsburgh and New York both have one win in their last two games.