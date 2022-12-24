Who's Playing

Las Vegas @ Pittsburgh

Current Records: Las Vegas 6-8; Pittsburgh 6-8

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be home for the holidays to greet the Las Vegas Raiders at 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Steelers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Carolina Panthers this past Sunday, winning 24-16. No one had a standout game offensively for Pittsburgh, but they got scores from RB Najee Harris and RB Jaylen Warren. QB Mitchell Trubisky ended up with a passer rating of 145.60.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the New England Patriots this past Sunday, but they still walked away with a 30-24 win. Las Vegas QB Derek Carr was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 231 yards on 38 attempts. Carr ended up with a passer rating of 124.50.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the Steelers going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Pittsburgh, who are 7-6-1 against the spread.

Pittsburgh came up short against Las Vegas when the two teams previously met in September of last year, falling 26-17. Can Pittsburgh avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Steelers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Raiders, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Las Vegas have won two out of their last three games against Pittsburgh.