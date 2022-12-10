Who's Playing

Baltimore @ Pittsburgh

Current Records: Baltimore 8-4; Pittsburgh 5-7

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Steelers won both of their matches against the Baltimore Ravens last season (20-19 and 16-13) and are aiming for the same result on Sunday. Pittsburgh and Baltimore will face off in an AFC North battle at 1 p.m. ET at Acrisure Stadium. These two teams are tiptoeing into their contest after sneaking past their previous opponents.

The Steelers came out on top in a nail-biter against the Atlanta Falcons this past Sunday, sneaking past 19-16. The squad ran away with 16 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win. No one had a standout game offensively for Pittsburgh, but TE Connor Heyward led the way with one touchdown. QB Kenny Pickett ended up with a passer rating of 128.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 13. K Matthew Wright delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game. This makes it three perfect games in a row for him.

Speaking of close games: Baltimore won a game that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by the Denver Broncos 10-9. Baltimore's only offensive touchdown came on a rush from QB Tyler Huntley. The Ravens' victory came on a two-yard rush from Huntley with only 0:31 remaining in the fourth quarter.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Steelers going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Pittsburgh is now 5-7 while Baltimore sits at 8-4. Pittsburgh is 1-3 after wins this year, Baltimore 3-4.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Steelers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Ravens, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Pittsburgh have won eight out of their last 14 games against Baltimore.