Who's Playing

Baltimore @ Pittsburgh

Current Records: Baltimore 6-4; Pittsburgh 10-0

What to Know

An AFC North battle is on tap between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Heinz Field. These two teams have allowed few points on average (Pittsburgh 17.4, Baltimore 19.5), so any points scored will be well earned.

The Steelers made easy work of the Jacksonville Jaguars last week and carried off a 27-3 win. No one had a standout game offensively for Pittsburgh, but they got scores from RB Benny Snell, TE Eric Ebron, and WR Chase Claypool. QB Ben Roethlisberger ended up with a passer rating of 128.30.

Pittsburgh's defense was a presence, holding Jacksonville to a paltry 206 yards. The defense collected four interceptions. The picks came courtesy of SS Terrell Edmunds and FS Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Meanwhile, the Ravens fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Tennessee Titans last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 30-24. Baltimore's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of TE Mark Andrews, who caught five passes for one TD and 96 yards, and RB J.K. Dobbins, who punched in one rushing touchdown.

Special teams collected ten points for Baltimore. K Justin Tucker delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Pittsburgh is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Pittsburgh is now a perfect 10-0 while Baltimore sits at 6-4. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Steelers enter the game having picked the ball off 15 times, good for first in the league. As for the Ravens, they rank first in the NFL when it comes to forced fumbles, having caused 16 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Steelers are a big 10-point favorite against the Ravens, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Steelers, as the game opened with the Steelers as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Baltimore have won six out of their last 11 games against Pittsburgh.

Nov 01, 2020 - Pittsburgh 28 vs. Baltimore 24

Dec 29, 2019 - Baltimore 28 vs. Pittsburgh 10

Oct 06, 2019 - Baltimore 26 vs. Pittsburgh 23

Nov 04, 2018 - Pittsburgh 23 vs. Baltimore 16

Sep 30, 2018 - Baltimore 26 vs. Pittsburgh 14

Dec 10, 2017 - Pittsburgh 39 vs. Baltimore 38

Oct 01, 2017 - Pittsburgh 26 vs. Baltimore 9

Dec 25, 2016 - Pittsburgh 31 vs. Baltimore 27

Nov 06, 2016 - Baltimore 21 vs. Pittsburgh 14

Dec 27, 2015 - Baltimore 20 vs. Pittsburgh 17

Oct 01, 2015 - Baltimore 23 vs. Pittsburgh 20

