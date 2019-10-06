Watch Steelers vs. Ravens: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Steelers vs. Ravens football game
Who's Playing
Pittsburgh (home) vs. Baltimore (away)
Current Records: Pittsburgh 1-3-0; Baltimore 2-2-0
What to Know
Get ready for an AFC North battle as Baltimore and Pittsburgh will face off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Heinz Field. The teams split their matchups last year, with Baltimore winning the first 26-14 on the road and Pittsburgh taking the second 23-16.
The point spread favored Baltimore last week, but luck did not. The game between the Ravens and Cleveland was on the verge of becoming a blowout, with the Ravens falling 40-25. A silver lining for Baltimore was the play of QB Lamar Jackson, who threw three TDs and picked up 66 yards on the ground on nine carries. Jackson's 50-yard touchdown toss down the left side of the field to WR Willie Snead in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.
Meanwhile, Pittsburgh has had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They were the clear victors by a 27-3 margin over Cincinnati. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Steelers had established a 24-3 advantage.
Pittsburgh's win lifted them to 1-3 while Baltimore's defeat dropped them down to 2-2. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Steelers are stumbling into the matchup with the fourth fewest yards per game in the NFL, having accrued only 283.50 on average. On the other hand, the Ravens rank first in the league when it comes to yards per game, with 482.50 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $85.00
Odds
The Ravens are a 3.5-point favorite against the Steelers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
Pittsburgh and Baltimore both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Nov 04, 2018 - Pittsburgh 23 vs. Baltimore 16
- Sep 30, 2018 - Baltimore 26 vs. Pittsburgh 14
- Dec 10, 2017 - Pittsburgh 39 vs. Baltimore 38
- Oct 01, 2017 - Pittsburgh 26 vs. Baltimore 9
- Dec 25, 2016 - Pittsburgh 31 vs. Baltimore 27
- Nov 06, 2016 - Baltimore 21 vs. Pittsburgh 14
- Dec 27, 2015 - Baltimore 20 vs. Pittsburgh 17
- Oct 01, 2015 - Baltimore 23 vs. Pittsburgh 20
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Burfict suspension likely to be upheld
Burfict earned a season-long suspension for his latest on-field incident, which earned an ejection
-
Broncos moving closer to fire sale
Chris Harris, Emmanuel Sanders, Derek Wolfe are among others who could be on the way out
-
Teams eye Green, skeptical Cincy deals
If the Bengals were to move forward with a fire sale, they could pull in a haul in draft capital
-
Jets become sellers after big offseason
Leonard Williams and Kelechi Osemele could be on the move, but what about star running back...
-
Six teams gearing up for trading frenzy
The run up to this year's deadline could be the most active we've seen in a long time
-
Payton's deal among pro sports' richest
Payton's extension goes well over the $10 million mark considered to be the ceiling for most...
-
Ravens vs. Cardinals live updates
Lamar Jackson was the star of this game, but Kyler Murray showed he's ready to shine, too