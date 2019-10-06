Watch Steelers vs. Ravens: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Pittsburgh (home) vs. Baltimore (away)

Current Records: Pittsburgh 1-3-0; Baltimore 2-2-0

What to Know

Get ready for an AFC North battle as Baltimore and Pittsburgh will face off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Heinz Field. The teams split their matchups last year, with Baltimore winning the first 26-14 on the road and Pittsburgh taking the second 23-16.

The point spread favored Baltimore last week, but luck did not. The game between the Ravens and Cleveland was on the verge of becoming a blowout, with the Ravens falling 40-25. A silver lining for Baltimore was the play of QB Lamar Jackson, who threw three TDs and picked up 66 yards on the ground on nine carries. Jackson's 50-yard touchdown toss down the left side of the field to WR Willie Snead in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh has had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They were the clear victors by a 27-3 margin over Cincinnati. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Steelers had established a 24-3 advantage.

Pittsburgh's win lifted them to 1-3 while Baltimore's defeat dropped them down to 2-2. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Steelers are stumbling into the matchup with the fourth fewest yards per game in the NFL, having accrued only 283.50 on average. On the other hand, the Ravens rank first in the league when it comes to yards per game, with 482.50 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $85.00

Odds

The Ravens are a 3.5-point favorite against the Steelers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 44

Series History

Pittsburgh and Baltimore both have four wins in their last eight games.