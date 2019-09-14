Watch Steelers vs. Seahawks: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Steelers vs. Seahawks football game
Who's Playing
Pittsburgh (home) vs. Seattle (away)
Current Records: Pittsburgh 0-1-0; Seattle 1-0-0
Last Season Records: Pittsburgh 9-6-1; Seattle 10-6-0;
What to Know
Pittsburgh will take on Seattle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at home. Pittsburgh has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
The Steelers had to hit the road for their first game, and unfortunately the road hit them back. They suffered a grim 3-33 defeat to New England last Sunday. Pittsburgh was given a dose of their own medicine in this game as New England apparently hadn't forgotten their loss the last time these teams played, back in Dec. of last year.
Meanwhile, Seattle gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener. They dodged a bullet, finishing off Cincinnati 21-20.
Seattle's win lifted them to 1-0 while Pittsburgh's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. A couple last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Seattle was the best in rushing yards per game, finishing the 2018 season with 160 on average. The Steelers displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked second in the NFL in passing yards per game, closing the year with 323.40 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $85.00
Odds
The Steelers are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Seahawks.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5 point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 47
Series History
Seattle won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 29, 2015 - Seattle 39 vs. Pittsburgh 30
