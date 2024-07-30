George Pickens has lofty goals for himself, and during the Pittsburgh Steelers' first padded practice of training camp, the third-year wideout showed why his bar is set so high.

Quite simply, Pickens can make plays that few other people can. He displayed that on Tuesday when he came down with a one-handed touchdown catch on a pass thrown by Justin Fields.

Despite making several plays like that one during his first two seasons, Pickens' name is seldom mentioned when the topic of the NFL's current best wideouts is broached. Pickens' goal is to not only enter that conversation, but to lead it.

"Really, just the same thing as last year," Pickens recently told CBS Sports when asked about his individual goals for the 2024 season. "I'm just trying to be the greatest."

Pickens' talent is undeniable. At 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, he has the ability to snag footballs out of the air while also having the strength, speed and agility to turn short completions into long gains.

Those skills were on display during Pittsburgh's first two training camp practices. On the first day of camp, Pickens took a short slant and turned it into a score after he left the Steelers defense in his wake. A day later, Pickens leaped over two defenders to catch a bomb from Fields before he playfully dived into the end zone for another score.

Plays like that are likely among the reasons why the Steelers haven't sought outside help at receiver despite rumblings that they either will or should. When asked about that subject, Pickens made his opinion pretty clear.

"Nah, I think we're good enough," Pickens said about the Steelers wideouts.

The Steelers receiving room certainly has potential, led by Pickens, veterans Van Jefferson and Calvin Austin III (who has also had a good starts to camp) and rookie Roman Wilson (who was carted off the field Tuesday after suffering an injury). But the key to the unit's success is Pickens and how he performs as the team's unquestioned No. 1 wideout.

For all of his talent, Pickens has yet to put it all together. Some of that can be attributed to prior quarterback play and issues at offensive coordinator. But a lot of it rests on Pickens and his overall growth as a football player.

The term "football player" was intentional. Yes, Pickens is a good receiver who can make big plays. But in order to even come close to reaching his goal, Pickens has to become a better overall receiver who makes plays on a more consistent basis. Channeling his emotion is also a big component as to whether or not Pickens is going to turn the corner sooner rather than later.

A possible sign of Pickens' growth occurred late in last Friday's practice, when Fields missed him over the middle and instead attempted a deep pass to Austin that was overthrown and incomplete. While clearly disappointed, Pickens and Fields got on the same page on the aforementioned deep completion later in practice.

The Steelers are banking on Pickens to continue that progression as this season and his career progress. If it does, Pickens may get his wish of being mentioned among the NFL's greatest receivers, a group that includes several former Steelers.