Watch, stream Pro Football Hall of Fame Youth Football Championships
The inaugural youth world championships kicked off on Dec. 14 with more than 100 teams
After two weeks of regional competition across the country, 11 different divisions of youth football teams kicked off the inaugural Pro Football Hall of Fame World Youth Football Championships in Canton, Ohio, on Dec. 14.
More than 100 total teams, narrowed down from a pool of over 500, were announced as contenders for the weekend tournament, and now, the schedule is set for their championship games at the National Youth Football & Sports Complex and Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium -- pillars of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's new surrounding campus.
With teams assigned to unweighted, weighted and all-star divisions, youth are vying for a spot in various championship games, which will be streamed live online at ProFootballHOF.com on Saturday and Sunday.
Here's everything else you need to know about the weekend's championships:
How to watch, stream
Note: All kickoffs are listed in Eastern time.
- Dates: Dec. 16-17
- Streaming: Sports Live
Championship game times, locations
- 6th Grade All-Star Championship Game
- Kickoff: Dec. 16, 12:30 p.m.
- Location: HOF Sports Complex
- 7th Grade All-Star Championship Game
- Kickoff: Dec. 16, 2 p.m.
- Location: HOF Sports Complex
- 7U Championship Game
- Kickoff: Dec. 16, 6:30 p.m.
- Location: Massillon High School (Paul L. David Indoor Facility)
- Mighty Mite Championship Game
- Kickoff: Dec. 16, 8 p.m.
- Location: Massillon High School (Paul L. David Indoor Facility)
- 8th Grade All-Star Championship Game
- Kickoff: Dec. 17, 8:15 a.m.
- Location: Tom Benson Stadium
- 8U Championship Game
- Kickoff: Dec. 17, 10 a.m.
- Location: Tom Benson Stadium
- 10U Championship Game
- Kickoff: Dec. 17, 11:45 a.m.
- Location: Tom Benson Stadium
- Junior PeeWee Championship Game
- Kickoff: Dec. 17, 1:30 p.m.
- Location: Tom Benson Stadium
- PeeWee Championship Game
- Kickoff: Dec. 17, 3:30 p.m.
- Location: Tom Benson Stadium
-
Giants' Apple fined for tweeting at game
The first-year cornerback has not been active in four weeks and drew a suspension earlier this...
-
Bowles: McCown will be 'a player-coach'
McCown will help the coaching staff work with Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg
-
Browns' Dorsey: Division title or bust
The Browns have a long way to go to be AFC North champs
-
Week 15 Picks: CAR spoils Rodgers return
Five selections against the spread for the upcoming Week 15 slate of NFL games
-
Intrigues: Pats defense, Rodgers' return
Here are 10 things to watch in Week 15, including a hot Bortles, a cold Brady and a new Eagles...
-
Prisco's Best Bets: Giants, Browns cover
A couple of potential playoff teams have trouble covering against cellar dwellers in Week...
Add a Comment