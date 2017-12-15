Watch, stream Pro Football Hall of Fame Youth Football Championships

After two weeks of regional competition across the country, 11 different divisions of youth football teams kicked off the inaugural Pro Football Hall of Fame World Youth Football Championships in Canton, Ohio, on Dec. 14.

More than 100 total teams, narrowed down from a pool of over 500, were announced as contenders for the weekend tournament, and now, the schedule is set for their championship games at the National Youth Football & Sports Complex and Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium -- pillars of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's new surrounding campus.

With teams assigned to unweighted, weighted and all-star divisions, youth are vying for a spot in various championship games, which will be streamed live online at ProFootballHOF.com on Saturday and Sunday.

Here's everything else you need to know about the weekend's championships:

How to watch, stream

Note: All kickoffs are listed in Eastern time.

Championship game times, locations

6th Grade All-Star Championship Game

Kickoff: Dec. 16, 12:30 p.m.

7th Grade All-Star Championship Game

Kickoff: Dec. 16, 2 p.m.

7U Championship Game

Kickoff: Dec. 16, 6:30 p.m.

Mighty Mite Championship Game

Kickoff: Dec. 16, 8 p.m.

8th Grade All-Star Championship Game

Kickoff: Dec. 17, 8:15 a.m.

8U Championship Game

Kickoff: Dec. 17, 10 a.m.

10U Championship Game

Kickoff: Dec. 17, 11:45 a.m.

Junior PeeWee Championship Game

Kickoff: Dec. 17, 1:30 p.m.

