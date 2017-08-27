WATCH: Taco Charlton celebrates sack by making tacos for his teammates
Charlton came screaming off the edge for an easy sack, then gave his teammates an imaginary treat
When you've got a name as flamboyant as "Taco," you've got to have the personality to match it. Vidauntae Charlton may not be named Taco by birth, but he's had the nickname since before he was born.
The Dallas Cowboys made Charlton their first-round pick in 2017, and not only is he having himself a nice little preseason, but he's also showing that he has some great celebrations up his sleeve. After collecting his second sack of the preseason on Saturday night against the Raiders, Taco went out there and made his teammates some tacos.
That's fellow defensive lineman David Irving getting the first serving. He'll have to wait until Week 5 to get a regular-season taco, being that he's suspended for the first four games of the year. Damontre Moore got the second helping of tacos right there, but he'll have to wait until Week 3 for the real thing as he'll be serving a suspension for the first two games of the season.
Safety Kavon Frazier tried to sneak in at the end before the ingredients ran out, but he ultimately got left with no meat, cheese, or other toppings in his taco shell. That's too bad. They sure looked tasty.
