Watch Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Buccaneers vs. Falcons football game
Who's Playing
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (home) vs. Atlanta Falcons (away)
Current records: Tampa Bay 5-10-1; Atlanta 6-9-1
What to Know
Atlanta will square off against Tampa Bay at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Atlanta will be hoping to build upon the 34-29 win they picked up against Tampa Bay the last time they played.
Atlanta received the perfect holiday gift last Sunday. They came out on top against Carolina by a score of 24-10. Atlanta's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Mohamed Sanu, who caught 5 passes for 81 yards and 1 touchdown, and Matt Ryan, who passed for 239 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Tampa Bay's holiday cheer might be a little lacking this year after getting coal in their stocking last week. They took a 20-27 hit to the loss column at the hands of Dallas.
The matchup is expected to be a close one, with Atlanta going off at just a 2-point favorite. They haven't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 5-10), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread two games in a row.
Atlanta's victory lifted them to 6-9-1 while Tampa Bay's loss dropped them down to 5-10-1. Atlanta caused 4 turnovers against Carolina, so Tampa Bay will need to take especially good care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium, Florida
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $80.61
Prediction
The Falcons are a slight 2 point favorite against the Buccaneers.
This season, Tampa Bay are 5-7-3 against the spread. As for Atlanta, they are 5-10-0 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Falcons as a 1 point favorite.
Over/Under: 52
Series History
Atlanta have won 4 out of their last 7 games against Tampa Bay.
- 2018 - Atlanta Falcons 34 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29
- 2017 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21 vs. Atlanta Falcons 24
- 2017 - Atlanta Falcons 34 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20
- 2016 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28 vs. Atlanta Falcons 43
- 2016 - Atlanta Falcons 24 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31
- 2015 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23 vs. Atlanta Falcons 19
- 2015 - Atlanta Falcons 20 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23
