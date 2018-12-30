Watch Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (home) vs. Atlanta Falcons (away)

Current records: Tampa Bay 5-10-1; Atlanta 6-9-1

What to Know

Atlanta will square off against Tampa Bay at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Atlanta will be hoping to build upon the 34-29 win they picked up against Tampa Bay the last time they played.

Atlanta received the perfect holiday gift last Sunday. They came out on top against Carolina by a score of 24-10. Atlanta's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Mohamed Sanu, who caught 5 passes for 81 yards and 1 touchdown, and Matt Ryan, who passed for 239 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay's holiday cheer might be a little lacking this year after getting coal in their stocking last week. They took a 20-27 hit to the loss column at the hands of Dallas.

The matchup is expected to be a close one, with Atlanta going off at just a 2-point favorite. They haven't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 5-10), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread two games in a row.

Atlanta's victory lifted them to 6-9-1 while Tampa Bay's loss dropped them down to 5-10-1. Atlanta caused 4 turnovers against Carolina, so Tampa Bay will need to take especially good care of the ball.

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Raymond James Stadium, Florida
  • TV: FOX
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $80.61

Prediction

The Falcons are a slight 2 point favorite against the Buccaneers.

This season, Tampa Bay are 5-7-3 against the spread. As for Atlanta, they are 5-10-0 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Falcons as a 1 point favorite.

Over/Under: 52

Series History

Atlanta have won 4 out of their last 7 games against Tampa Bay.

  • 2018 - Atlanta Falcons 34 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29
  • 2017 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21 vs. Atlanta Falcons 24
  • 2017 - Atlanta Falcons 34 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20
  • 2016 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28 vs. Atlanta Falcons 43
  • 2016 - Atlanta Falcons 24 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31
  • 2015 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23 vs. Atlanta Falcons 19
  • 2015 - Atlanta Falcons 20 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23
