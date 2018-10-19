Watch Tampa Bay vs. Cleveland: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Buccaneers vs. Browns football game
Who's Playing
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (home) vs. Cleveland Browns (away)
Current records: Tampa Bay 2-3; Cleveland 2-3-1
What to Know
Cleveland have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. They take on Tampa Bay at 1:00 p.m. The odds don't look promising for Cleveland, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
Cleveland have to be hurting after a devastating 14-38 defeat at the hands of the Chargers last Sunday. Cleveland got a solid performance out of Baker Mayfield, who passed for 238 yards and 1 touchdown; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. Mayfield has been a consistent playmaker for Cleveland as this was the 3rd good game in a row from him.
Meanwhile, things haven't been easy for Tampa Bay, and their matchup last Sunday only extended their streak of losses to three. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 29-34 to Atlanta.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium, Florida
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Buccaneers are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Browns.
This season, Tampa Bay are 2-3-0 against the spread. As for Cleveland, they are 4-2-0 against the spread
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Picking all of Week 7 against the spread
Bryant McFadden also joins the pod to break down the Broncos' domination over the Cardinal...
-
NFL Week 7 best bets against the spread
Plus more of Will Brinson's Week 7 NFL best bets
-
Jason La Canfora's Week 7 Best Bets
La Canfora shares his best bets for Week 7, including the Pats continuing their tear and Drew...
-
Cards fire McCoy, name Leftwich new OC
Arizona made the decision to dump its offensive coordinator and it was probably the smart...
-
NFL odds, top picks, sims for Week 7
SportsLine computer model simulated every Week 7 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising res...
-
Cowboys-Redskins statistics to know
Everything you need to know about the Cowboys visiting the nation's capital