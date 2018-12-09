Watch Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Buccaneers vs. Saints football game
Who's Playing
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (home) vs. New Orleans Saints (away)
Current records: Tampa Bay 5-7-1; New Orleans 10-2-1
What to Know
On Sunday Tampa Bay will take on New Orleans at 1:00 p.m. Tampa Bay aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.
The oddsmakers expected fireworks in this matchup, but their 52-point projection wound up being a bit inflated. Tampa Bay were able to grind out a solid victory over Carolina last week, winning 24-17. Among those leading the charge for Tampa Bay was Jameis Winston, who passed for 249 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored New Orleans, but luck did not. They fell just short of Dallas by a score of 10-13.
Tampa Bay's win lifted them to 5-7-1 while New Orleans's loss dropped them down to 10-2-1. The New Orleans defense got after the quarterback against Dallas to the tune of seven sacks, so Tampa Bay's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the game.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium, Florida
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $81.70
Prediction
The Saints are a big 9.5 point favorite against the Buccaneers.
This season, Tampa Bay are 5-6-1 against the spread. As for New Orleans, they are 9-3-0 against the spread
The line has drifted a bit towards the Saints, as the game opened with the Saints as an 8 point favorite.
Over/Under: 54.5
Series History
Tampa Bay have won 4 out of their last 7 games against New Orleans.
- 2018 - New Orleans Saints 40 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48
- 2017 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31 vs. New Orleans Saints 24
- 2017 - New Orleans Saints 30 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 10
- 2016 - New Orleans Saints 31 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24
- 2016 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers 16 vs. New Orleans Saints 11
- 2015 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17 vs. New Orleans Saints 24
- 2015 - New Orleans Saints 19 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Injuries: Stafford, Hilton questionable
Plus more on the final injury reports for Week 14
-
Week 14 NFL odds, best picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 14 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
Here are all your NFL picks for Week 14
Wondering which NFL teams are going to win in Week 14? You've come to the right place to find...
-
Playoff Projection likes the Cowboys
Here are the 12 teams we are projecting to make the playoffs, plus every team's chances of...
-
Week 14 NFL picks: Dolphins beat Pats
It's go time, as they say, and the race for the playoffs will play out over the final weeks...
-
QB Rankings: Mahomes' season is absurd
Ranking every starting quarterback in the NFL 1-32 before Week 14 of the NFL season