Watch Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (home) vs. New Orleans Saints (away)

Current records: Tampa Bay 5-7-1; New Orleans 10-2-1

What to Know

On Sunday Tampa Bay will take on New Orleans at 1:00 p.m. Tampa Bay aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

The oddsmakers expected fireworks in this matchup, but their 52-point projection wound up being a bit inflated. Tampa Bay were able to grind out a solid victory over Carolina last week, winning 24-17. Among those leading the charge for Tampa Bay was Jameis Winston, who passed for 249 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored New Orleans, but luck did not. They fell just short of Dallas by a score of 10-13.

Tampa Bay's win lifted them to 5-7-1 while New Orleans's loss dropped them down to 10-2-1. The New Orleans defense got after the quarterback against Dallas to the tune of seven sacks, so Tampa Bay's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the game.

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Raymond James Stadium, Florida
  • TV: FOX
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $81.70

Prediction

The Saints are a big 9.5 point favorite against the Buccaneers.

This season, Tampa Bay are 5-6-1 against the spread. As for New Orleans, they are 9-3-0 against the spread

The line has drifted a bit towards the Saints, as the game opened with the Saints as an 8 point favorite.

Over/Under: 54.5

Series History

Tampa Bay have won 4 out of their last 7 games against New Orleans.

  • 2018 - New Orleans Saints 40 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48
  • 2017 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31 vs. New Orleans Saints 24
  • 2017 - New Orleans Saints 30 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 10
  • 2016 - New Orleans Saints 31 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24
  • 2016 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers 16 vs. New Orleans Saints 11
  • 2015 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17 vs. New Orleans Saints 24
  • 2015 - New Orleans Saints 19 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26
