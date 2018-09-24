Watch Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NFL game
How to watch Buccaneers vs. Steelers football game
Who's Playing
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (home) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (away)
Current records: Tampa Bay 2-0; Pittsburgh 0-1-1
What to Know
Pittsburgh will challenge Tampa Bay on the road at 8:15 p.m. on Monday. Both of these teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times (Pittsburgh picked up 485 yards, Tampa Bay 445).
It was all tied up at halftime, but Pittsburgh weren't quite Kansas City's equal in the second half when they met last week. Pittsburgh didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 37-42 to Kansas City. Pittsburgh got a solid performance out of Ben Roethlisberger, who passed for 452 yards and 3 touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Tampa Bay beat Philadelphia 27-21. The success made it back-to-back wins for Tampa Bay.
Tampa Bay's win lifted them to 2-0 while Pittsburgh's defeat dropped them down to 0-1-1. In their win, Tampa Bay relied heavily on Ryan Fitzpatrick, who passed for 402 yards and 4 touchdowns. Pittsburgh will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium, Florida
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Steelers are a slight 1.5 point favorite against the Buccaneers.
Last season, Tampa Bay were 6-9-1 against the spread. As for Pittsburgh, they were 7-10-0 against the spread
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
