Watch Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (home) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (away)

Current records: Tampa Bay 2-0; Pittsburgh 0-1-1

What to Know

Pittsburgh will challenge Tampa Bay on the road at 8:15 p.m. on Monday. Both of these teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times (Pittsburgh picked up 485 yards, Tampa Bay 445).

It was all tied up at halftime, but Pittsburgh weren't quite Kansas City's equal in the second half when they met last week. Pittsburgh didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 37-42 to Kansas City. Pittsburgh got a solid performance out of Ben Roethlisberger, who passed for 452 yards and 3 touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Tampa Bay beat Philadelphia 27-21. The success made it back-to-back wins for Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay's win lifted them to 2-0 while Pittsburgh's defeat dropped them down to 0-1-1. In their win, Tampa Bay relied heavily on Ryan Fitzpatrick, who passed for 402 yards and 4 touchdowns. Pittsburgh will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 PM ET

Monday at 8:15 PM ET Where: Raymond James Stadium, Florida

Raymond James Stadium, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Steelers are a slight 1.5 point favorite against the Buccaneers.

Last season, Tampa Bay were 6-9-1 against the spread. As for Pittsburgh, they were 7-10-0 against the spread

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.