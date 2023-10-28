Who's Playing

Atlanta Falcons @ Tennessee Titans

Current Records: Atlanta 4-3, Tennessee 2-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee

TV: CBS

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Titans will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will take on the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Two weeks ago, the Titans came up short against the Ravens and fell 24-16. Tennessee has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The losing side was boosted by Derrick Henry, who rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown on only 12 carries. Henry was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 63 yards.

Meanwhile, the third road contest was the charm for Atlanta, as they earned their first road win of the season. They skirted past the Buccaneers 16-13. The score was all tied up 10-10 at the break, but Atlanta was the better team in the second half.

Tennessee has not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-4 record this season. As for Atlanta, they now have a winning record of 4-3.

Going forward, the match is expected to be close, with the Falcons going off as just a 2.5-point favorite. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

Atlanta is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Tennessee, according to the latest NFL odds.



The over/under is set at 35.5 points.

Series History

Tennessee and Atlanta both have 1 win in their last 2 games.