Who's Playing

Cincinnati Bengals @ Tennessee Titans

Current Records: Cincinnati 1-2, Tennessee 1-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: FOX

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Bengals have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will square off against the Tennessee Titans at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. The Bengals are expected to win (but not by much) so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.

Last Monday, Cincinnati's game was all tied up 6-6 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They skirted past the Rams 19-16. The overall outcome was as expected, but Los Angeles made it much more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, who contributed 13 in total. Evan McPherson booted in four impressively long field goals, the longest a 49-yarder in the second quarter which ultimately accounted for the difference in the matchup.

The Bengals' defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB six times. Leading the way was Trey Hendrickson and his two sacks.

Meanwhile, Tennessee gave up the first points and the most points on Sunday afternoon. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 27-3 punch to the gut against the Browns.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Titans had trouble moving the ball and finished the game with only 94 total yards. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as the Browns gained 341.

With Cincinnati's win and Tennessee's loss, both teams now sport identical 1-2 records.

Looking ahead, the Bengals are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by two points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Cincinnati didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Tennessee in their previous matchup last November, but they still walked away with a 20-16 win. Will the Bengals repeat their success, or do the Titanshave a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Cincinnati is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Tennessee, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 41 points.

Series History

Cincinnati has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Tennessee.