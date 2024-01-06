Who's Playing

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Tennessee Titans

Current Records: Jacksonville 9-7, Tennessee 5-11

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Jacksonville Jaguars will head out on the road to face off against the Tennessee Titans at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. The Titans do have the home-field advantage, but the Jaguars are expected to win by 5.5 points.

Jacksonville can finally bid farewell to their four-game losing streak thanks to their game on Sunday. They didn't even let the Panthers onto the board and left with a 26-0 victory. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win Jacksonville has managed all season.

Among those leading the charge was Travis Etienne Jr., who rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns. He was also active on the ground: one of his best plays was a 62 yard sprint for a TD in the third quarter. Brandon McManus did his part by putting the 'special' in special teams, booting in four field goals and two extra points.

The team's defense also helped out by holding the Panthers to a paltry 124 yards. A big part of that defensive dominance came down to the Jaguars' ability to keep the quarterback under pressure: the team laid the passer out six times before it was all said and done. The heavy lifting was done by Josh Allen and Travon Walker who racked up five sacks between them.

Meanwhile, Tennessee gave up the first points and the most points on Sunday. They ended up on the wrong side of a bruising 26-3 walloping at the hands of the Texans. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Tennessee in their matchups with Houston: they've now lost three in a row.

Jacksonville's win bumped their record up to 9-7. As for Tennessee, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-11 record this season.

Odds

Jacksonville is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Tennessee, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 40 points.

Series History

Tennessee has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Jacksonville.