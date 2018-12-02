Watch Tennessee vs. N.Y. Jets: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Titans vs. Jets football game
Who's Playing
Tennessee Titans (home) vs. New York Jets (away)
Current records: Tennessee 5-6; N.Y. Jets 3-8
What to Know
After two games on the road, Tennessee is heading back home. They will square off against the Jets at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday. Tennessee have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
The last time they met, Tennessee were the 20-17 winner over Houston. This time around? They had no such luck. Last week, Tennessee lost to Houston by a decisive 17-34 margin. Tennessee's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Marcus Mariota, who passed for 303 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Corey Davis, who caught 4 passes for 96 yards and picked up 39 yards on the ground on 1 carry.
Meanwhile, if the Jets were expecting to get some payback for the 6-26 defeat against New England the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. The Jets fell to New England 13-27. The Jets can't seem to catch a break and have now endured five losses in a row.
Tennessee found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 8-30 punch to the gut against the Jets when the two teams last met. Maybe Tennessee will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium, Tennessee
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $62.50
Prediction
The Titans are a big 9.5 point favorite against the Jets.
This season, Tennessee are 6-5-0 against the spread. As for N.Y. Jets, they are 3-8-0 against the spread
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5 point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
N.Y. Jets won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2015 - New York Jets 30 vs. Tennessee Titans 8
Watch This Game Live
-
