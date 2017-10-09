WATCH: Texans' Deshaun Watson eludes Chiefs pass rush, launches perfect TD bomb
Watson dodged a pass rusher and launched a bomb to Will Fuller to bring the Texans to within six
Deshaun Watson, man. I know that's not a full sentence, but it's pretty much the only way to describe how it feels to watch Watson play quarterback.
Sunday night marked the fourth start of Watson's career and he had to make it against the league's best team, the Kansas City Chiefs. Watson isn't having any real issues. In the fourth quarter, he got the Texans within striking distance with an incredible play that demonstrated his athleticism and mobility within the pocket, downfield vision, and arm talent.
Take a look at this 48-yard touchdown to Will Fuller, which cut the Chiefs' lead to six points:
That was Watson's third touchdown pass on Sunday night, which means he's already thrown 10 touchdowns in his career (not to mention his two rushing touchdowns). And to think, the Texans actually started Tom Savage in Week 1.
Unfortunately for Watson, he likely won't get a chance to lead the Texans to a win over the undefeated Chiefs considering the Texans' defense -- missing J.J. Watt -- allowed the Chiefs to reach the end zone on their ensuing drive and then allowed a punt return touchdown to Tyreek Hill.
You can follow along as Watson tries to bring the Texans back from the dead (again) with our GameTracker here.
-
SSP: Giants toast, Smith has MVP look
Plus the Texans are in trouble and the Panthers' offense is starting to look good again
-
Chiefs top Texans: Smith plays like MVP
Alex Smith, Game Manager, has been replaced by one of the league's best quarterbacks
-
Dolphins investigating NFSW coach video
The Dolphins reportedly had no comment when made aware of the video
-
Week 5 Grades: Steelers, Big Ben get 'F'
Here are the Week 5 grades for every team that played on Sunday
-
Hill seals Chiefs win on punt return
So much for that Texans' comeback
-
WATCH: McNabb kids get Wentz's autograph
Past and present franchise quarterbacks collide after Philadelphia's blowout win over Ariz...
Add a Comment