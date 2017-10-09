WATCH: Texans' Deshaun Watson eludes Chiefs pass rush, launches perfect TD bomb

Deshaun Watson, man. I know that's not a full sentence, but it's pretty much the only way to describe how it feels to watch Watson play quarterback.

Sunday night marked the fourth start of Watson's career and he had to make it against the league's best team, the Kansas City Chiefs. Watson isn't having any real issues. In the fourth quarter, he got the Texans within striking distance with an incredible play that demonstrated his athleticism and mobility within the pocket, downfield vision, and arm talent.

Take a look at this 48-yard touchdown to Will Fuller, which cut the Chiefs' lead to six points:

That was Watson's third touchdown pass on Sunday night, which means he's already thrown 10 touchdowns in his career (not to mention his two rushing touchdowns). And to think, the Texans actually started Tom Savage in Week 1.

Unfortunately for Watson, he likely won't get a chance to lead the Texans to a win over the undefeated Chiefs considering the Texans' defense -- missing J.J. Watt -- allowed the Chiefs to reach the end zone on their ensuing drive and then allowed a punt return touchdown to Tyreek Hill.

