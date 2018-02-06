WATCH: Texans' Deshaun Watson is running for the first time since tearing ACL

The Texans went 4-12 in 2017, but there's reason for optimism in Houston. The reason? Deshaun Watson.

In Watson's rookie season, he quickly became an MVP candidate by accounting for 21 touchdowns in seven games before losing his season to a torn ACL in early November. In games not started by Watson, the Texans went 1-9.

So, it's good news then that Watson is finally running again. On Monday, he posted a video to Instagram that showed him running on a treadmill.

Like most Instagram videos of injured players running on a treadmill, it's pretty boring. But the caption is interesting. In it, Watson revealed that it's his first day running again, which just happened to occur on the day after the 2017 season wrapped up with Super Bowl LII.

Officially day 1 of the 2018 NFL season today.. and today is officially my first day back running! Crazy how God works!

Watson tore his ACL in practice on Nov. 2. Prior to that point, he won three of his six starts, throwing for 1,699 yards, 19 touchdowns, eight interceptions, and a 103.0 passer rating. He added 269 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. In late November, Watson still had more total touchdowns than all but four quarterbacks:

How good was Deshaun Watson this season? This good. pic.twitter.com/H1RduRwn2x — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 29, 2017

At this point, the only concern is Watson's health. He tore his left ACL in college. Three years later, he tore his right ACL at practice, though Watson recently said that he believes the injury stemmed from a hit that he took during the Texans' loss against the Seahawks. So, that's two ACL tears in a span of three years.

Overcoming serious injuries is the theme of the Texans' offseason as defensive stars J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus also work their way back from season-ending injuries. If all three can fully recover, the Texans could be a playoff threat coming out of the AFC South.

Like Watson, Watt recently shared a running video. He's expected to be ready in time for the 2018 season. Mercilus said in October that his pectoral injury is just "a bump in the road." The Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson reported in October that "doctors told him it could take five to six months to recover from the injury," which puts him on track for the 2018 season.

That gives the Texans a chance to compete for a playoff spot and help Watson in his quest to win more Super Bowls than Tom Brady.

"If Tom wins, it's going to six, right?" Watson told "Good Morning Football" last week. "I want to be at seven. Whatever it takes to be the best, the greatest, and not just for me, but for any athlete, especially quarterback ... if you don't want to chase Tom Brady and [be] above him, you're selling yourself short. I always put my mentality with [being] the best, and Tom Brady is the best right now, so whatever I have to do to get to that level at age 40, that's what I'm going to do."

The Patriots lost to the Eagles in a thrilling Super Bowl on Sunday, so Watson only needs six championships to top Brady assuming Brady doesn't win any more during his historic career, which definitely isn't a safe assumption to make.