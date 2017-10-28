WATCH: Texans' J.J. Watt throws out World Series first pitch on crutches

One of the biggest roars of the night during the Astros' 5-3 win over the Dodgers in Game 3 of the World Series didn't actually come during the game, it came before the game.

The pregame cheers were for J.J. Watt, who accepted the Astros' invite to throw out the first pitch on Friday, despite the fact that he was less than three weeks removed from undergoing surgery on a broken leg that he suffered on Oct. 8.

The most impressive part of Watt's first pitch is that he threw while still on one of his two crutches.

Watt was joined on the field by his girlfriend, Houston Dash soccer player Kealia Ohai.

With the Astros in the World Series for only the second time in franchise history, the team could've asked a former player to throw out the first pitch, but they went with Watt because of how much he's helped out the Houston area over the past three months.

After Hurricane Harvey hit, Watt started a relief fund that ended up raising more than $37 million. Astros manager A.J. Hinch said it made total sense for Watt to be throwing out the first pitch.

"He's such a pillar of our community, and part of the city in so many ways," Hinch said, via USA Today. "And really defines kind of the fabric of this city. And what he's done through his hurricane efforts, recovery efforts, is nothing short of extraordinary."

The good news for the Astros is that it seems that Watt is a good luck charm. After Watt's first pitch, the Astros came out and scored four runs in the second inning on their way to a pivotal Game 3 win that gives them a 2-1 lead in the series. After getting swept out of the World Series by the White Sox in 2005, the win on Friday marked the Astros' first ever home victory in the Fall Classic.

By the way, Watt wasn't the only local celebrity on hand at Minute Maid Park. Before the game, Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and astronaut Scott Kelly were also on the field.

The first pitch for Game 4 will be thrown by Hailey Dawson, a 7-year-old who has a 3-D printed hand. The young girl made it a goal to throw out the first pitch at every major league ballpark, which led to the invite from the Astros for Saturday's game.